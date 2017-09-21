ROME -- Drew Olson, a seminarian of the Diocese of Madison, will be ordained as a transitional deacon on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 9:30 a.m. at the Altar of the Chair at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Bishop James Checchio of Metuchen, N.J., former rector of the Pontifical North American College, will ordain Olson and 30 other men from around the United States.

A transitional deacon has completed his third year of theology studies and intends to be ordained as a priest. Olson anticipates being ordained to the priesthood in June of 2018.

Olson will participate as a deacon in a Mass of Thanksgiving celebrated by Bishop Robert C. Morlino of Madison on Friday, Sept. 29, at 12 noon in the Chapel of the Magi, Palazzo di Propaganda Fide, Rome.

Olson is the son of Kathryn and Gregory Olson of South Bend, Ind. His home parish in the Diocese of Madison is St. Christopher in Verona.

He received a Bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Detroit, Mich., and completed an S.T.B. degree at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome.

He is starting studies for a license in patristic theology at the Augustinianum Patristics Institute in Rome.