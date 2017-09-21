MADISON -- Vigil for Life-Madison’s 2017 40 Days for Life Kick-off event will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, at Holy Name Heights (a.k.a. Bishop O’Connor Center). Guest speaker will be Eric Scheidler, the executive director of the Pro-Life Action League. The league was founded in 1980 by his father, veteran pro-life leader Joe Scheidler, to fight abortion through non-violent direct action. Eric is the oldest of the seven Scheidler children. About Eric Scheidler Eric holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in English studies from the University of Georgia. From 1998 to 2002, he served as assistant director of The GIFT Foundation, an organization devoted to enriching Christian marriage. Since August 2007, Eric has headed the grassroots pro-life group Fox Valley Families Against Planned Parenthood, which is dedicated to shutting down the largest abortion facility in the Midwest, opened in Aurora, Ill., under a cloud of deception and controversy. He consults regularly with activists across the country on fighting Planned Parenthood at the local level. In 2012, Eric co-directed a nationwide series of Stand Up for Religious Freedom rallies in opposition to the Obamacare HHS Mandate, which forces employer health plans to provide free contraceptives and abortion-inducing drugs. He continues to work with the hundreds of local leaders recruited for that effort on other pro-life initiatives, including the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children, held annually on the third Saturday of September since 2013. Most recently, Eric has expanded and mobilized his nationwide network of local pro-life leaders as one of the three national co-directors of ProtestPP, a coalition of pro-life groups formed to protest Planned Parenthood’s trafficking in aborted fetal tissue and boost the pro-life presence at their abortion facilities going forward. Eric speaks frequently on pro-life issues to audiences around the United States and internationally. He lives in Aurora, Ill., with his wife April and their eight children. 40 Days for Life Madison’s fall 2017 40 Days for Life campaign -- 40 days of prayer, fasting, and peaceful witness for an end to abortion in front of Planned Parenthood on Orin Rd. -- begins Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 12 noon and ends Sunday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. To be a part of this life-saving campaign, sign up for hours at vigilforlife.org/calendar/monthview or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it