COLUMBUS -- "Welcome to Paradise" is the theme of the third annual St. Jerome School Gala to be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, in the school gymnasium at 1550 Farnham St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The evening features a catered Caribbean buffet, open bar (beer, wine, and tropical coolers), and live music by Bahama Bob's Island Music. Event tickets are $40 each or two for $75. There will also be a raffle (with five travel prizes), sweet deals, silent auctions, and mystery boxes. Gala raffle tickets are $50 each with the grand prize valued at $5,000. Purchase tickets from any St. Jerome School family, from the school office, after weekend Mass, or at Farmers & Merchants Union Bank in Columbus.