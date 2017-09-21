CHAMPION -- A special line-up of speakers will be featured as the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help celebrates its second National Novena to Our Lady of Good Help, October 1 to 9. The National Novena offers nine days of reflection and prayer and brings hundreds of pilgrims to the National Shrine in Champion. The National Novena begins on Sunday, Oct. 1, with the theme, "Mary Queen of Families." The guest speaker will be Dr. Mary Amore, executive director of Mayslake Ministries and a distinguished theologian, author, and blogger on Catholic teaching. Presentations will take place each day of the novena, concluding with Michael O'Neill, the author and host of The Miracle Hunter website, on Monday, Oct. 9. The first day of the novena will include a Children's Rosary Rally. Children are invited to bring tricycles and bicycles to ride along the shrine's Rosary Walk. The novena will conclude with the Miracle of the Fire Prayer Service on Sunday, Oct. 8, and Apparition Day on Monday, Oct. 9. The Miracle of the Fire Prayer Service remembers October 8, 1871, when the shrine was spared from the Pestigo fire as the area faithful gathered with Adele Brise and prayed through the night. All-night Adoration begins at 7 p.m. with an outdoor Eucharistic Rosary Procession. This includes an hourly group Rosary throughout the night. Apparition Day commemorates the day in 1859 when the Blessed Mother appeared to Adele Brise. Mass will take place at 11 a.m. followed by Anointing of the Sick. The Mass will be celebrated by Bishop David L. Ricken of Green Bay, who will also do a presentation at 12:30 p.m. For those who cannot be at the shrine, Relevant Radio will carry the novena. The shrine is located at 4047 Chapel Dr. in Champion. For more information, visit www.ShrineOfOurLadyOfGoodHelp.com