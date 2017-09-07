MADISON -- Pregnancy Helpline is holding its third annual DiaperDash, a 5K Run/Walk, on Saturday, Sept. 23, to raise funds and awareness for diapers in Madison. “One in three American families struggle with diaper need and it’s a reality in our community. We have mothers asking every week for help with diapers,” said Alissa Hirscher, Pregnancy Helpline executive director. “These moms tell us they spend hours on the bus trying to get the few diapers allotted daily by other agencies. We are the only one giving out this many at a time. It’s not just about providing diapers but also alleviating other stresses that arise from diaper need.” Diaper Bank serves Dane County Pregnancy Helpline’s Diaper Bank is the only member of the National Diaper Bank Network serving Dane County. It relies on the donations from diaper drives and financial donations to purchase diapers to provide families in need with free diapers. Pregnancy Helpline, Inc. of Madison is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and has been serving low-income women, children, and families in the Madison area for 35 years. The mission of Pregnancy Helpline, Inc. is to provide life-affirming, compassionate care; giving accurate information, material support, and community referrals to women and their families before, during, and after pregnancy. In addition to the Diaper Bank, Pregnancy Helpline offers a helpline, safe sleep program, baby care package program, and sharing center for material goods. The sharing center is located at 1862 Beld St. in the Catholic Multicultural Center. More information can be found at www.pregnancyhelpline.net In 2016, the DiaperDash raised almost $7,000 and collected more than 4,500 diapers. In 2016, Pregnancy Helpline collected nearly 55,000 baby diapers and gave out over 77,000 free diapers. “We were able to give out over $15,000 worth of diapers last year,” added Hirscher. “It’s just one of the ways we can help ease the financial burden for parents so they can give their children the right care and start in life.” DiaperDash details The DiaperDash starts at 9 a.m. at McKee Farms Park. The cost is $20 for individuals or $50 for families. Funds raised will be used to provide free diapers to local families in need. Race registrations and donations can be made online at www.pregnancyhelpline.net Diapers will also be collected at the event, and prizes will be given to those who donate the most diapers. For further information, contact Alissa Hirscher, 608-441-9575 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it