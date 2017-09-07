DANE -- The National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9.

People are invited to join Vigil for Life for a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 109 S. Military Rd. in Dane. After Mass, people will process out to the gravesite of the aborted baby who was named Malachai for a brief memorial.

By participating in the National Day of Remembrance, visiting these solemn memorial places at other times of the year, and spreading the word about this prayer campaign, people are helping to humanize their aborted brothers and sisters and deepening their own commitment to ending the injustice of abortion.