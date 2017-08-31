MADISON -- The Madison Catholic Woman's Club will host its annual Benefit Dessert Party and Fashion Show by Talbot's with the theme, "Autumn's Palette," on Monday, Sept. 11. This is the club's major fundraiser with proceeds going to charitable projects.

All women of the diocese and their guests are invited to join the club for dessert, fashions, raffle, and prizes at St. Peter Catholic Church Social Center, 5001 Sherman Ave., Madison. Doors open at 11 a.m. for raffle and seating; dessert will be served at 11:30.

Tickets are $8 per person or you may purchase reserved seating for a party of four for $40. Paid reservations by check made payable to Madison Catholic Woman's Club should be sent to: Syl Kimberley, 45 Cherokee Cir. #201, Madison, WI 53704, or Rita Jackson, 213 Knutson Dr., Madison, WI 53704, and received by them no later than Thursday, Sept. 7. Reservations are limited to 350 people.

To benefit the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, each person is encouraged to donate used clothing and will receive one free raffle ticket for each filled brown paper grocery bag. Come help fill a truck and indulge yourself with a delightful social gathering to open the season of spiritual and charitable community involvement.

For more information, go to www.madisoncatholicwomansclub.org