Around the Diocese
Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 -- 12:00 AM
WAUNAKEE -- A Catholic Men’s Conference will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. John the Baptist Church, 209 South St., Waunakee.
All men are invited to attend this half-day conference. Gather with men who have a desire to grow in their Catholic faith to become better fathers, grandfathers, husbands, and brothers.
Join with these men for a time of inspiration, reflection, learning, and camaraderie.
Featured speakers will be Steve Bollman, founder of That Man Is You, and Jason Simon, executive director of the Evangelical Catholic.
The schedule includes:
• Mass at 7 a.m.
• Registration at 8 a.m.
• Conference presentations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Sacrament of Penance and Reconciliation will be offered throughout the day.
Early registration until August 31 is $25. Registration after September 1 is $30. Registration includes morning coffee/donuts and box lunch.
Register online at www.becomingbettermen.net