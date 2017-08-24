WAUNAKEE -- A Catholic Men’s Conference will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. John the Baptist Church, 209 South St., Waunakee.

All men are invited to attend this half-day conference. Gather with men who have a desire to grow in their Catholic faith to become better fathers, grandfathers, husbands, and brothers.

Join with these men for a time of inspiration, reflection, learning, and camaraderie.

The schedule includes:

• Mass at 7 a.m.

• Registration at 8 a.m.

• Conference presentations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Sacrament of Penance and Reconciliation will be offered throughout the day.

Early registration until August 31 is $25. Registration after September 1 is $30. Registration includes morning coffee/donuts and box lunch.

Register online at www.becomingbettermen.net