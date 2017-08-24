MADISON -- Edgewood College invites the public to a timely panel discussion. With the topic, "The Battle is Never Over: Overcoming Adversity in the News Business," the panel will be held on Monday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Anderson Auditorium at Edgewood College, 1000 Edgewood College Dr. On The Edge, the Edgewood College student newspaper, will host the discussion on the challenges facing those in the news business. Five experienced women journalists, including an alumna of Edgewood College who now makes her living as an editor and writer in the international community, will share their ideas and answer questions about the new challenges in print and digital journalism and the dilemmas facing journalists in the media future. The event will be moderated by Ellen Foley, former editor of the Wisconsin State Journal. Panelists include Dee Hall, co-founder of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism; Judith Davidoff, editor, Isthmus; Jessica Benton Cooney, ’04, USAID Center for Excellence on Democracy, Human Rights & Governance; Teryl Franklin, senior editor for audience development, Wisconsin State Journal; Karen Lincoln Michel, editor, Madison Magazine, and president, Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. Visit www.edgewood.edu/women-in-journalism for more information and to RSVP (optional). A reception will follow after the panel session.