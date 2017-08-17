BENTON -- The annual Venerable Fr. Samuel Mazzuchelli Memorial Mass and dinner will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at St. Patrick Church in Benton. The public is invited to attend the day's events sponsored by the Father Mazzuchelli Assembly 1202 Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus of Lancaster. Prior to the Mass, the public is invited to visit St. Augustine Church, New Diggings. Tours will be given from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the Knights. The church was designed and built by Father Mazzuchelli in 1844 and is his only church that remains as he originally designed it. The Knights have restored the church. At Benton, people can visit Father Mazzuchelli's home from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and his grave site. Following the Mass, all are invited to stay for the annual dinner in the church hall. For information or to purchase dinner tickets, call George Burns at 608-965-4517. Dinner tickets do not have to be purchased in advance. Proceeds from the day will benefit the restoration project. Father Mazzuchelli is known in the tristate area for establishing at least 35 parish communities, designing and building at least 24 churches, and founding the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters. He was declared "Venerable" by St. John Paul II, the first step to sainthood. Father Mazzuchelli's life and example continue to have meaning for people today. His commitment to justice for the oppressed, education, and responsible civic participation are relevant values for our time.