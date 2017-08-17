MADISON -- St. Dennis Parish, 505 Dempsey Rd., will host a four-week "No One Cries the Wrong Way" series on Wednesday evenings, Sept. 6, 13, 20, and 27. A group reunion will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Sessions facilitated by the St. Dennis grief ministry team include presentations, prayer, small group discussion, handouts. and refreshments. There is no cost but attendance is limited. To register, call the St. Dennis office at 608-246-5124 by August 28.