MIDDLETON -- All are invited to participate in a pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse on Thursday, Oct. 5 (Feast of St. Faustina).

The pilgrimage will leave from St. Bernard Church, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, loading the motorcoach at 6:45 a.m., leaving at 7 a.m. The group will leave La Crosse at 4 p.m., arriving at St. Bernard's parking lot at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Bus transportation and tip for driver is $26; choice of box lunch A, B, C, or D is $12. Total payment should be sent payable to Ann Wagner, 8716 Horizon Ct., Middleton, WI 53562.

For questions, call 608-831-8952 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it