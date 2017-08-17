MONONA -- On Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Monona, His Excellency Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of Madison, will celebrate a Pontifical Mass at the Throne for the traditional Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The Mass will be in the Roman Rite's older, traditional form, sometimes called the "Extraordinary Form." The music will be in Gregorian chant and Renaissance polyphony, with motets and hymns, including:

• Mass Ordinary: Missa secunda a 3, Giammateo Asola (c.1532–1609); Credo III

• Motet at the Offertory: Ave Maria, Jacques Arcadelt (c. 1507–1568), arr. Pierre-Louis Dietsch (1808–1865)

• Motet at the Communion: Ave maris stella (alternatim), Johann Stadlmayr (1575?–1648)

• Marian Antiphon after the Last Gospel: Salve Regina, tonus simplex

• Recessional hymn: "Hail, Holy Queen Enthroned Above"

All are welcome.

In 1944, Pope Pius XII established the Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on August 22, eight days or an "octave" after the Feast of the Assumption.

With the changes to the liturgical calendar after the Second Vatican Council, Pope Paul VI moved the Feast of the Immaculate Heart to the Saturday after the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Pope Paul also moved the celebration of the Queenship of Mary from May 31 to August 22.

However, using the traditional calendar, we still observe the Immaculate Heart on August 22. As result, with both the newer and the traditional calendars, August 22 is a day to celebrate and honor the Mother of God.

The Mass is sponsored by the Tridentine Mass Society of the Diocese of Madison (https://www.latinmassmadison.org/)

What is a Pontifical Mass at the Throne? See the Catholic Herald exclusive explanatory series" http://www.madisoncatholicherald.org/whatsthatallabout/list