MADISON -- The Wisconsin Catholic Conference (WCC), the public policy voice of the bishops of Wisconsin, supports and offered testimony on two bills that would restrict the use of taxpayer funds to pay for elective abortions.

On April 19, the WCC testified in support of Assembly Bill 128 (Rep. André Jacque, R-De Pere), which would prohibit public authorities from subsidizing elective abortions.

WCC Associate Director Barbara Sella testified that "taking a human life is not health care, for it is neither healthy nor caring."

The bill passed the Assembly Committee on Health by a vote of 7-3 and now awaits a floor vote in the Assembly.

On July 18, 2017, Sella testified in support of Assembly Bill 206 (Rep. Jacque), which would prohibit the University of Wisconsin System or the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority from allowing their employees to perform or assist in the performance of an abortion outside of a hospital setting.

The Assembly Committee on Science and Technology took no action on the bill.

The WCC encourages readers to contact their Assembly representatives and to urge them to vote in favor of both bills.