MADISON -- Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Madison is excited to be opening the new Homeless Day Resource Center in Madison -- named The Beacon -- this October. To be able to operate The Beacon seven days a week, 365 days a year, Catholic Charities needs to find volunteers who are able to commit to monthly or weekly shifts in a variety of positions. These include: • Laundry Services -- Shift hours 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., available seven days a week. Guests put their laundry into a bag, we wash, dry, and give it back to them by 1 p.m. This position works in teams of two to three, so partner with a friend or two and time will fly. • Shower Services -- Shift hours are 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 12 noon to 4:30 p.m., available seven days a week. Be someone that people are always happy to see. Give out towels and toiletries, and they get a chance to get clean and feel good again. • Computer Lab Assistant -- Shift hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., available seven days a week. You do not have to have a degree in information technology to do this job, just good basic computer skills and an understanding on how to search the internet and fill out online applications.** • Child & Family Advocate -- Shift hours are 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 12 noon to 4 p.m., available seven days a week. If you love holding babies or were the babysitter that all the kids in the neighborhood fought over, this is the job for you. Entertain little ones while parents work with a social worker to move out of homelessness. • Guest Advocate -- Shift hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m., seven days a week. Help homeless individuals find resources, play cards with them, talk to them about what’s going on in their lives, and be that person who shows them they are cared about and not alone! ** • Welcome Center Greeter -- Shift hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m., available seven days a week. If you have the gift of hospitality, this could be a good fit for you; help create a welcoming environment. ** • Repair & Maintenance -- Flexible a.m./p.m. shifts seven days a week. If you are a person who can fix anything, or if you love to clean, we want you. **Indicates volunteer opportunities that are not as physically active and allow the volunteer to sit for most of their shift. If you can speak Spanish, we would be happy to have you volunteer to help our non-English speaking guests, so they may feel welcomed. If you are a veteran and are interested in volunteering to help other veterans experiencing homelessness, we would like to help connect you to them as peer help and understanding is very important. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and complete an application, background check, and short orientation; other training will be made available on site when each volunteer is able to start. Contact Tami Fleming at 608-826-8022 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it if you have questions or are interested in volunteering.