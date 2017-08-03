VERMONT -- The annual outdoor Mass at St. James, Vermont, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 12 noon with Fr. Steve Petrica as celebrant.

A potluck dinner will follow at the Blue Mounds View Park in the village of Blue Mounds.

In case of rain, the Mass and potluck will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 100 Church St., Barneveld.

For more information call Dennis Kelheir at 608-444-5704.