LORETO -- All are invited to join the Tri-Parish Catholic Community of Lime Ridge, Loreto, and La Valle for a Walk to Mary on the Feast of the Assumption on Tuesday, Aug. 15, beginning at 5 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in Loreto.

Those attending will gather at St. Patrick Church and make a pilgrimage to Our Lady of the Fields Chapel. The 3.1 mile pilgrimage will begin with the first decade of the Scripture Rosary at St. Patrick Church. The last decade will be prayed on top of the hill near the chapel.

This will be a leisurely walk with three areas to stop and gather the walkers of all ages, pray, and sing Marian songs as the group processes to Mary and the Chapel.

Water will be provided at the stops. The beautiful scenery of the route will add to the spirit of the pilgrimage.

People are welcome to join in the whole procession, join in along the way, or meet at Our Lady of the Fields Chapel at 7 p.m. for the Mass of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which will follow the procession.

There will be transportation along the way for those who would like to join in part of the procession.

A potluck will follow Mass. Bring a dish to share and a chair.

St. Patrick is located at the corner of Hwy. G and Hwy. GG. Our Lady of the Fields Chapel is in rural Sauk County off Hwy. G on Chapel Rd.