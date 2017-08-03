MADISON -- Pregnant or recently had a baby and want to practice Natural Family Planning (NFP) during the postpartum transition? If you are currently learning the sympto-thermal (ST) method of NFP with the Couple to Couple League (CCL), or have learned it in the past, register for CCL's Postpartum Class being held on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Holy Name Heights, Madison. To register, go to https://registration.madisondiocese.org/nfp/?f= If you have not yet learned CCL's ST method, but want to practice NFP during the postpartum transition, be sure to register and attend at least Class #1 in one of the CCL's main class course series starting this fall in Lancaster, Janesville, and Madison before attending the postpartum class on September 16. Information from the main class is important to understand the material covered in the Postpartum Class. Pre-registration is required for the CCL main course series and the postpartum class. Questions? Call Vicki Braun at 608-495-6117, or email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it