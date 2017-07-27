|
MADISON -- All are invited to the 61st annual St. Dennis Parish Festival. The festival has fun for all ages and is open to the public. The festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, and ends at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at 409 Dempsey Rd.
The festival includes live bands, children's games, 5K road race, $10,000 grand prize raffle, 1,000 family flea market, book tent, food, soda, beer tent, bingo, all-you-can-eat beef dinner, outdoor Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday, and much more.
Free live entertainment includes Retro Specz, Vinyl Thunder, Mighty Wheelhouse, Soggy Prairie Boys, The Keepers, East Wash Juke Band, Mad City Band, and more. For more details, visit http://www.stdennisparish.org/community/festival/