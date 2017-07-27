MADISON -- All are invited to the 61st annual St. Dennis Parish Festival. The festival has fun for all ages and is open to the public. The festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, and ends at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at 409 Dempsey Rd.

The festival includes live bands, children's games, 5K road race, $10,000 grand prize raffle, 1,000 family flea market, book tent, food, soda, beer tent, bingo, all-you-can-eat beef dinner, outdoor Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday, and much more.