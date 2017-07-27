REEDSBURG -- Does your child display strange behaviors, speech delays, fussy eating habits, tummy aches, and other anomalies? Have you been diagnosed with gut related conditions such as IBS, SIBO, diarrhea, and eating disorders?

Are you concerned that you may have an autoimmune disorder? Suffering from allergies, depression, or obsessive-compulsive disorder? Have you been diagnosed with PMS, PCOS, endometriosis, and other fertility related concerns?

GAPS is a condition which establishes a connection between the functions of the digestive system and the brain, in addition to many health conditions/diseases that connect directly to gut health.

The term "GAPS" was created by Natasha Campbell-McBride, MD, Ph.D., in 2004 after working with hundreds of children and adults with a variety of conditions.

Vicki Braun, Natural Family Planning coordinator for the Diocese of Madison and certified GAPS practitioner/coach, will provide insights into how gut flora benefits health, how damaged gut flora affects digestion and overall health, and a brief overview of the GAPS program that can heal the gut.

For more information, contact Vicki Braun at 608-495-6117.

Free on-street parking is available; leave the library parking lot open for library patrons.