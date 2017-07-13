MIDDLETON -- People are invited to save the date for a pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse on Thursday, Oct. 5 (Feast of St. Faustina).

The pilgrimage group will leave from St. Bernard Parish, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, loading the motorcoach at 6:45 a.m. and leaving at 7 a.m. It will leave La Crosse at 4 p.m., arriving at St. Bernard’s parking lot at approximately 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Ann Wagner at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-831-8952.