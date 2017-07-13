WATERLOO -- The Island Church Foundation invites the public to visit the historic St. Wenceslaus (Island) Church on Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Featured events include a historic tractor display presented by neighbors and local historian Edward Langer presenting his research on the emigration from Landskron to Waterloo and other places in Wisconsin at 12:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose building next to the church.

St. Wenceslaus Church, built in 1863 and closed in 1891, is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Wisconsin landmark. It is located at the intersection of Island Church and Blue Joint Rds., off Hwy. 89, south of Waterloo.