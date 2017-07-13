MADISON -- Debra Krebs, director of the St. Ambrose Academy (SAA) Reading Institute, will give two presentations on dyslexia and the program the SAA Reading Institute uses to provide participating students the help they need to become successful readers. The presentations will be given on Sunday, July 16, at 11:15 a.m. in the basement of St. Clare of Assisi Church at 1760 14th St., Monroe, and Saturday, July 22, at 5:15 p.m. in the St. Dennis Parish Center, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison. Snacks will be provided. The SAA Reading Institute, with the support of the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities and the Office of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Madison, is committed to offering this program to every Catholic school in the diocese. All students deserve a great Catholic education with complete access to the Gospels. Those with any questions should call Debra Krebs at 608-347-3326 or Colleen Martine at 608-800-2051. The SAA Reading Institute needs volunteers.