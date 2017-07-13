MADISON -- Bishop Robert C. Morlino called the evening “something truly unforgettable.” Three men -- Fr. Jared Holzhuter, Fr. Andrew Showers, and Fr. Luke Syse -- were ordained as priests in the Diocese of Madison on June 30. The Ordination Mass took place at St. Maria Goretti Church in Madison. Called and worthy Prior to the bishop’s homily, the three men to be ordained were called and presented to Bishop Morlino as worthy to be ordained as they stood before him. Fr. Brendan Hurley, SJ, from the Pontifical North American College in Rome, where Father Showers studies, presented them to the bishop. “After inquiry among the Christian people, and upon the recommendations of those responsible, I testify that they have been found worthy,” Father Hurley said. “Relying on the help of our Lord God and our Savior Jesus Christ, we choose these, our brothers, for the Order of the Priesthood,” responded Bishop Morlino, which was followed by applause from those in attendance. ‘Priestly mindset’ Bishop Morlino’s homily focused on the “priestly mindset” he hoped the newly ordained would have in their priesthoods. The first point of the mindset dealt with “salvation.” “Salvation comes through Jesus Christ and without Jesus Christ there is no salvation for anyone,” Bishop Morlino said. “As priests, we are in the salvation business . . . salvation is almost forgotten,” he added. “I hope that your mindset as a priest will always include the uppermost care for people’s salvation.” The next point of the mindset was “sacrifice.” “You are caught up as priests, between God and the people,” the bishop said, “and you are given the spiritual power to deal with God on the people’s behalf.” “In order for the people to be saved, there has to be sacrifice,” he added and called the Eucharistic sacrifice at the altar “The greatest thing you can possibly do for them and [it] is the one thing God wants you most to do for them.” His third point was that the priest be in the mold of the 70 elders who aided Moses, and that the priest should support his bishop in his ministry, just as parishioners must support their priest in his ministry. Ordination rites Following Bishop Morlino’s homily, the three men made their promises as a priest: to proclaim the Church’s faith in word and deed, to be celibate “for the sake of the kingdom,” and to respect and obey the bishop and his successors. The men then lay prostrate on the floor “dying” to their selves and rising to new life during the Litany of Supplication. Fr. Brian Dulli, pastor of St. William Parish in Janesville, led a sung “Litany of Saints.” Next, came the Laying on of Hands and Prayer of Ordination. Bishop Morlino placed his hands on their heads, conferring upon them the gift of the Holy Spirit. Priests in attendance then took turns also laying their hands on their heads, symbolizing their ordination to the presbyterate. The newly ordained were then vested with a stole and chasuble. Father Holzhuter was vested by Msgr. Duane Mollenberndt, pastor of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish in Sun Prairie. Father Showers was vested by Fr. Mark Niehaus, ISP, pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Whitewater. Father Syse was vested by Fr. Thomas Gillespie, pastor of St. Isidore Parish in Hollandale. The bishop then anointed the hands of the new priests with Sacred Chrism. Parents of the newly ordained then brought up the gifts to the bishop. These were then presented to the new priests. Priests in attendance again lined up to offer a sign of peace to the newly ordained. As Mass concluded, Fathers Holzhuter, Showers, and Syse offered their first blessings to Bishop Morlino and their parents. Bishop Morlino also helped the men entrust their priesthood to the Blessed Virgin Mary by leading the singing of “Salve Regina.” Mass participants Bishop Morlino was the main celebrant of the Mass. Concelebrants included Msgr. James Bartylla, vicar general for the Diocese of Madison; Msgr. Michael Burke, pastor of St. Maria Goretti; Fr. Tafadzwa Kushamba, parochial vicar of St. Maria Goretti; Msgr. Kevin Holmes, rector of Cathedral Parish in Madison; Fr. Eric Sternberg, president of the diocesan Presbyteral Council and pastor of St. Cecilia Parish in Wisconsin Dells; along with other priests of the diocese and guests of the ordained. The Deacon of the Word was Deacon Peter Lee and the Deacon of the Eucharist was Deacon Grant Thies. Deacons Lee and Thies are set to be ordained as priests next year, along with seminarian Drew Olson. Fr. Greg Ihm, vocations director for the diocese, served as Master of Ceremonies. Diocesan seminarians and men discerning a call to the priesthood served the Mass. The Madison Diocesan Choir, directed by Glenn Schuster, provided music. The Knights of Columbus Honor Guard Assembly 1200 Madison, along with the Knights and Ladies of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, were in attendance. The new priests Father Holzhuter is the son of Tammie and John Holzhuter from Janesville. He’s assigned to St. Joseph Parish in Baraboo as parochial vicar and chaplain at Camp Gray near Reedsburg. Father Showers is the son of Pam and David Showers from Madison. He’s assigned to St. Cecilia Parish in Wisconsin Dells as parochial vicar following his Licentiate studies while residing at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. Father Syse is the son of Patricia and James Syse of Blanchardville. He is assigned to St. Paul University Catholic Center in Madison as parochial vicar.