WATERTOWN -- The 2017 Watertown Catholic Festival takes place July 15-16 at Riverside Park. Watertown Catholic welcomes world-renowned guitarist Daryl Stuermer and his band performing Phil Collins and Genesis hits on Saturday at 8 p.m., the "Fifth Quarter" UW-Madison Marching Band on Sunday at 3:30 p.m., and Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns on Saturday at 12 noon.

In addition to free admission, there will be over $10,000 in cash raffle prizes, a Bucky Badger prize package, silent auction and raffle items, bingo, bean bag tournaments, children's carnival games, and an array of food and beverage items, including the famous chicken dinner on Sunday. No carry-ins of food and beverage is allowed.

A complete lineup and more information can be found at www.WatertownCatholic.org