MADISON -- The Blessed Sacrament chapter of the Confraternity of the Most Holy Rosary meets every First Friday at 7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Madison.

The July 7 prayer gathering will include a talk by Fr. Andy McAlpin, OP, pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish. He will speak on his recent retreat at Medjugorje.

The Confraternity of the Most Holy Rosary is an international association of the Catholic faithful established in the 1470s "to praise and honor the Blessed Virgin Mary and to secure her patronage by the recitation of the Rosary."

At the June meeting, members prayed for the coming of the Holy Spirit, and the May gathering included Mass and an Induction Ceremony. Here are the words of one inductee:

"The service tonight was absolutely inspiring and uplifting. I have always been drawn to the Rosary, but joining the Confraternity gives me a great desire to increase my fervency in this powerful prayer.

"Thank you to all for their work in organizing this and giving us all incentive to increase our devotion to our dear Mother. Father Simon's homily was so moving. May the Blessed Mother accompany you always."

There are plans to have another Mass and Induction Ceremony in the not too far off future.