FORT ATKINSON -- On Sunday, July 9, St. Joseph School’s Home and School Association will host its sixth annual Golf Outing at the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, W7670 Koshkonong Mounds Rd., Fort Atkinson.

Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Golfing is $35 for members and $75 for non-members. Sign up your foursome today.

Registration forms are available at St. Joseph School and at the Scrip table in the gathering space. For more registration information, contact Bill Roberts at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

To donate a raffle item or items, contact Kari Homb at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

To be a hole sponsor, contact Jill Vander Mause at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it