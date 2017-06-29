QUEBEC CITY, Quebec -- The Catholic Herald-Diocese of Madison won four awards in the 2017 Catholic Press Awards announced June 23 at the annual Catholic Media Conference in Quebec City.

Editor Mary C. Uhler was given a first place award for her editorial, "Support our immigrant brothers and sisters." She also received second place for an editorial, "Work for sensible gun control," and honorable mention for another editorial, "A Mother’s Day gift: paid maternity leave."

The newspaper also received second place for a special section on vocations.

The Press Awards are sponsored by the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada.