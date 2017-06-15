MCFARLAND -- Religious liberty in America continues to be under attack. What is the Catholic response to hostilities, political agendas, and perhaps unjust laws? The most important response is to pray, support one another, and reflect on how to bring love and peace to often-difficult and emotional situations. For the sixth year, Christ the King Parish in McFarland will be holding weekly Rosary Rallies for Religious Liberty. At the kick-off on Tuesday, June 20, Fr. Steve Smith, pastor of Christ the King Parish, will briefly present how the Catholic tradition can promote the common good in a way that respects all people. At the beginning of each subsequent rally, a three-minute reflection on the faith will be read, with a related Rosary intention. The overview and reflections are printed in a booklet that will be available to anyone attending the rallies, and upon request. The schedule and topics for the first three months are: • Tuesday, June 20 -- Kick-off with Fr. Steve Smith • Tuesday, June 27 -- May we be God's servants first • Tuesday, July 4 -- Freedom to seek the truth • Tuesday, July 11 -- Freedom to bear witness to the truth • Tuesday, July 18 -- Freedom to serve God with our whole lives • Tuesday, July 25 -- Freedom to serve migrants and refugees • Tuesday, Aug. 1 -- Freedom to care for the sick • Tuesday, Aug. 8 -- For Christians in the Middle East • Tuesday, Aug. 15 -- Freedom to serve through education • Tuesday, Aug. 22 -- For the freedom of the Church • Tuesday, Aug. 29 -- Freedom to serve families and children awaiting adoption The Rosary Rallies will be held at the Christ the King Outdoor Marian Garden each Tuesday from June 20 through Oct. 31, from 7 to 8 p.m. before Labor Day and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. after Labor Day. Rosaries and prayer guides will be available and a volunteer will lead the Rosary. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. If possible bring a chair and bug repellant as needed. Dress appropriately for weather. For inclement weather, the Rosary will be prayed in the Christ the King Chapel. For questions, more information, or to receive a free Rosary Rally booklet, contact Julie Allington, 608-838-8324 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it