WATERTOWN -- Watertown Catholic invites people to participate in a dessert competition judged by Sr. Alicia Torres and other special judges. Sister Alicia will also share her story/testimony. The event will take place on Monday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Henry Parish Center, 412 N. Fourth St. Sr. Alicia Torres, FE, is a member of the Franciscans of the Eucharist of Chicago. She studied theology at Loyola University and Mundelein Seminary. She is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in teaching at Dominican University in River Forest. Sister Alicia has been involved in many media projects, including competing and winning on the Food Network's Chopped and contributing articles to online and print outlets, including First Things and Living City. Participation in the dessert competition is optional. Entries will be divided into two age divisions, 17 years and under and 18 years and older. All entries must be made ahead of time and entered in a completed state. No one will be able to cook, heat, or finish desserts at the parish center. All entries must serve at least 12 people. (Desserts leftover after judging will be served to those attending.) Entries must exclude the use of dairy except for butter and Greek yogurt. Entries must include the use of oatmeal, sugar, vanilla extract, and fruit of your choice. All entries will be judged on taste, creativity, and appearance. Decision of the judges is final. The top prize for the winner in each age category is $50 cash. For more information and/or to register a dessert, call Jackie Rosinski at 920-342-0359 or email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call Michele McFarland at 920-342-0254 or email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it