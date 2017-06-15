Banner
Summer seminarian assignments Print E-mail
Around the Diocese
Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017 -- 12:00 AM

Following are summer assignments for seminarians in the Diocese of Madison:

• Stephen Brunner -- St. Francis Xavier, Cross Plains, and hospital chaplain ministry

• David Drefcinski -- chaplain at Boy Scout Camp, Illinois

• Jose Flores-Ugalde -- Cathedral Parish, Madison

• Michael Johnson -- St. Bernard Parish, Madison, and Holy Land

• David Keyes -- Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Monona

• Deacon Peter Lee -- Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie

• Cristian Lozada Solano -- St. Dennis Parish, Madison

• Timothy Mergen -- Military training, Italy

• Francisco Ogbonna -- St. John the Baptist Parish, Waunakee

• Clint Olson -- St. Cecilia Parish, Wisconsin Dells

• Drew Olson -- Greek studies, Ireland/Greece

• Lawrence Oparaji -- St. Paul Seminary, St. Paul, Minn., and hospital chaplain ministry

• Matthew Pearson -- St. John Vianney Parish, Janesville

• Luke Powers -- Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie, and leaving for study in Rome

• Vincent Racanelli -- Holy Land, silent retreat, and seminary program

• Austin Steffen -- St. Peter Parish, Ashton

• Deacon Grant Thies -- St. William Parish, Janesville

• William Van Wagner -- St. Clement Parish, Lancaster

• Michael Wanta -- St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Madison, and leaving for study in Rome

• Enan Zelinski -- Italian parish assignment
 
Banner
  
Please support our advertisers:
Banner
Banner
Banner
 