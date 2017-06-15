|
Following are summer assignments for seminarians in the Diocese of Madison:
• Stephen Brunner -- St. Francis Xavier, Cross Plains, and hospital chaplain ministry
• David Drefcinski -- chaplain at Boy Scout Camp, Illinois
• Jose Flores-Ugalde -- Cathedral Parish, Madison
• Michael Johnson -- St. Bernard Parish, Madison, and Holy Land
• David Keyes -- Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Monona
• Deacon Peter Lee -- Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie
• Cristian Lozada Solano -- St. Dennis Parish, Madison
• Timothy Mergen -- Military training, Italy
• Francisco Ogbonna -- St. John the Baptist Parish, Waunakee
• Clint Olson -- St. Cecilia Parish, Wisconsin Dells
• Drew Olson -- Greek studies, Ireland/Greece
• Lawrence Oparaji -- St. Paul Seminary, St. Paul, Minn., and hospital chaplain ministry
• Matthew Pearson -- St. John Vianney Parish, Janesville
• Luke Powers -- Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie, and leaving for study in Rome
• Vincent Racanelli -- Holy Land, silent retreat, and seminary program
• Austin Steffen -- St. Peter Parish, Ashton
• Deacon Grant Thies -- St. William Parish, Janesville
• William Van Wagner -- St. Clement Parish, Lancaster
• Michael Wanta -- St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Madison, and leaving for study in Rome
• Enan Zelinski -- Italian parish assignment