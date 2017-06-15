Around the Diocese

Following are summer assignments for seminarians in the Diocese of Madison: • Stephen Brunner -- St. Francis Xavier, Cross Plains, and hospital chaplain ministry • David Drefcinski -- chaplain at Boy Scout Camp, Illinois • Jose Flores-Ugalde -- Cathedral Parish, Madison • Michael Johnson -- St. Bernard Parish, Madison, and Holy Land • David Keyes -- Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Monona • Deacon Peter Lee -- Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie • Cristian Lozada Solano -- St. Dennis Parish, Madison • Timothy Mergen -- Military training, Italy • Francisco Ogbonna -- St. John the Baptist Parish, Waunakee • Clint Olson -- St. Cecilia Parish, Wisconsin Dells • Drew Olson -- Greek studies, Ireland/Greece • Lawrence Oparaji -- St. Paul Seminary, St. Paul, Minn., and hospital chaplain ministry • Matthew Pearson -- St. John Vianney Parish, Janesville • Luke Powers -- Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie, and leaving for study in Rome • Vincent Racanelli -- Holy Land, silent retreat, and seminary program • Austin Steffen -- St. Peter Parish, Ashton • Deacon Grant Thies -- St. William Parish, Janesville • William Van Wagner -- St. Clement Parish, Lancaster • Michael Wanta -- St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Madison, and leaving for study in Rome • Enan Zelinski -- Italian parish assignment