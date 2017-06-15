PLATTEVILLE -- St. Mary School in Platteville will open with grades 4K and kindergarten this fall. The current plan is to open one grade per year to grade eight.

St. Mary School will provide a faith-based education dedicated to helping children become the best versions of themselves. The school is open to both Catholic and non-Catholic students.

The principal will be Fr. John Blewett, who will become the new pastor of St. Mary Parish in July. Father Blewett is currently serving as pastor in Sauk City, where he has played an integral part in the success of St. Aloysius School there.

A steering committee will serve as an advisory board for St. Mary School.

Open house/registration will be held on Wednesday, June 21, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Advantages of St. Mary School

• Faith-based education that focuses on nurturing, supporting, and educating the whole child -- physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally -- in an effort to help children become the best versions of themselves.

• Small class size allows for more one- on-one instruction.

• Strong academic curriculum combined with classroom innovations shown to increase student academic success, health, and overall well-being.

• Second language (Spanish) integrated at all grade levels.

• Unique academic classroom schedule -- 45 minute instruction followed by 15 minute free play recess schedule.

• Standing biased desks

Curriculum

St. Mary School will follow curriculum standards set by the Diocese of Madison.

This will easily set St. Mary students up for academic success when they transition to the public school system for high school.

For more information, contact:

• Lauren Furrer, 608-482-4431; Christina Burr 678-896-1988; Lee Eggers 563-543-2193; Fr. Faustino Ruiz, 608-370-3751.

Find the school on Facebook under "St. Mary School."