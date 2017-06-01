STOUGHTON -- Our Faith Stories featuring Todd and Stephen Krcma and Maureen Weaver will take place on Sunday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m. in Healy Hall at St. Ann Parish in Stoughton.

Todd and Stephen Krcma, a "father/son team," will share their combined faith story. Todd will share how growing up as a cradle Catholic has led him to a life of service and evangelization of others.

Maureen Weaver will share her journey of returning to God after 60 years.