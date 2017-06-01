MADISON -- Cathedral Parish will host two "Lord, Teach Me to Pray" groups at St. Patrick Church, 404 E. Main St., Madison. This 12-week program is facilitated in a group setting, meets for two hours once a week, and requires 15 minutes of daily prayer on assigned Scriptures. The men's group will meet Thursdays beginning June 1 and the women's group will meet Wednesdays beginning June 7. Both groups will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. "Lord, Teach Me To Pray" is a three-part Ignatian prayer series. Women may contact Kathryn Curio at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-274-7887 to register. Men may contact Deacon Ray Lukesic at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-257-5000 to register. For more information, call Marc Laudonio, director of evangelization, at 608-257-5000 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it