Memorial Day Masses will be held in the Diocese of Madison. Besides the Masses indicated here, check with local parishes for Masses being celebrated on Monday, May 29.

Madison

In Madison, a Memorial Day Mass will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, 2705 Regent St., at 10 a.m. Bishop Robert C. Morlino will be the principal celebrant and homilist. Area priests will serve as concelebrants. Knights of Columbus will serve as an honor guard. The Mass will be held outdoors, but in case of rain, Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 405 S. Owen Dr. Refreshments will follow Mass.

Mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, at St. Peter Parish in Ashton. Weather permitting, it will be held outdoors in the cemetery. After Mass, there will be a VFW service, scheduled to begin in the cemetery at 9:30 a.m., including the Middleton High School Band. All are welcome to attend. Bring your own chairs.

Beloit

Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 2222 Shopiere Ave., at 8 a.m., followed by a procession and prayers at Mt. Thabor Cemetery (weather permitting).

Janesville

In Janesville, a Memorial Day Mass will be celebrated at St. William Church, 456 N. Arch St., at 9 a.m. Fr. Brian Dulli and Fr. Robert Butz will concelebrate. Refreshments will be served following Mass.

Stoughton

St. Ann Parish in Stoughton will have a Mass at the parish cemetery on Monday, May 29, at 8 a.m. If the weather is inclement, the Mass will be held in the church.