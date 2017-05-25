MADISON -- Pregnancy Helpline of Madison will host a potluck dinner in support of the Biking For Babies riders on Saturday, June 3, at the Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld St. The dinner will be a celebration of pro-life culture. Pregnancy Helpline will share a presentation about their organization, while Biking For Babies riders will share testimonies of why they are pro-life riders. Pregnancy Helpline and Biking For Babies recently began a partnership focused on their shared values of providing life-affirming care for families and advocating for a culture of life. Both organizations advocate strongly for families and babies. Biking For Babies is a nationwide organization that raises awareness of life issues through local, state, and national bike rides. They also collect resources for pregnancy centers around the country. Dinner will begin at 5 p.m., when the bike riders are expected to arrive, and presentations will follow at 5:30 p.m. Guests will learn more about both the Pregnancy Helpline and Biking For Babies organizations and get a tour of Pregnancy Helpline’s Sharing Center. The dinner is potluck style. For reservations, visit http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e084baba82faaf94-biking For more information, email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it