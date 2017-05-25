MADISON -- The Couple to Couple League will host a class targeted specifically for women in the premenopausal transition. This class begins Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at Holy Name Heights, 702 S. High Point Rd.

Couples who have learned various Natural Family Planning (NFP) methods are encouraged to attend. Instruction will include information so that all couples, no matter their original NFP method training, can practice NFP more confidently during this time.