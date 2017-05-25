MONONA -- Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish will host a women’s retreat on Saturday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the church, 4905 Schofield St.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with Mass at 8:30 followed by coffee and a light breakfast.

Julie Rose from Evangelical Catholic will speak. Reconciliation will be available during a holy hour with lunch to follow.

There is a $10 suggested donation. For reservations, email Cailin Docter at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it