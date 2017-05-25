MONONA -- On Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Monona, His Excellency Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of Madison, will celebrate a Pontifical Mass at the Throne for the traditional Feast of the Queenship of Mary.

The Mass will be in the Roman Rite's older, traditional form, sometimes called the "Extraordinary Form." The music will be in Gregorian chant and Renaissance polyphony, with hymns in English.

All are welcome.

The Mass is sponsored by the Tridentine Mass Society of the Diocese of Madison (https://www.latinmassmadison.org/)

For a definition of a Pontifical Mass at the Throne, see the Catholic Herald exclusive explanatory series at http://www.madisoncatholicherald.org/whatsthatallabout/list