MADISON -- In order to help children in the community who may be grieving, Home Health United developed Camp GLOW, a grief support day camp for children ages six to 14 and the grown-ups who love them. The first of four 2017 camps will be held in Waunakee on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John the Baptist School, 114 E. Third St. Other camps are planned for Baraboo, Janesville, and Verona. Staffed by Home Health United spiritual and grief counselors and specially trained volunteers, the day camp gives kids the opportunity to share their grief in a safe space. During camp, children participate in activities designed to help them tell the story of their loved one and honor their memories. Because loss affects whole families, Camp GLOW requires that a parent/guardian attend with their child to learn about the grieving process. While campers are engaged in activities, the adult group will provide information and tools for the grown-ups who are trying to help their children deal with grief and also grieving themselves. Camp GLOW is offered free of charge thanks to the support of donors to the Home Health United-Visiting Nurse Service Foundation. Lunch, drinks, and snacks throughout the day are provided. Space is limited, and registration is required. For more information, or to register for a camp, visit www.HomeHealthUnited.org call 877-356-4514, or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it