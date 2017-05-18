MONONA -- On Memorial Day weekend, Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Catholic Church and School in Monona will be hosting a "Backyard Bash," a community celebration to help kick off summer.

The event will be held behind IHM School, located three blocks west of the Monona Golf Course at 4913 Schofield St. The festival begins on Sunday, May 28, and continues on Monday, May 29, following the Monona Memorial Day parade.

Monday's schedule features an enormous white elephant sale beginning at 8 a.m. in the school gym. The day's events also include a bake sale, homemade pie and coffee, grilled food, ice cream, children's games and inflatables, a cake walk, face painting, beer, bingo, a silent auction, and a raffle drawing with a grand prize of $3,000 and a huge array of other prizes.

The lineup of free entertainment includes polka music by Wally Ladik, an afternoon magic show by Braier's Magic, and music by Midlife Crisis.

The general public is welcome at this fun, community celebration. VISA/MasterCard are accepted and an ATM will be available on site. More details and the complete schedule can be found at www.ihmcatholicparish.org or at facebook.com/IHMFestival