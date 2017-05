MADISON -- A Healing Mass and Holy Hour will be held on Saturday, May 27, at 8:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2121 Rowley Ave.

Adoration, Confessions, Anointing of the Sick, with prayers and laying on of hands, will immediately follow the Mass.

All are invited to come and seek God's grace and mercy.

For more information, go to www.blsacrament.org