MINERAL POINT -- Mary's Rosary Garden located on the Wiesbrook Farm near Mineral Point will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Mary's appearance at Fatima with a Mass on Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m.

The Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13; Thursday, July 13; Sunday, Aug. 13; Wednesday, Sept. 13; and Friday, Oct. 13. Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m.