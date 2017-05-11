|
Around the Diocese
Thursday, May. 11, 2017 -- 12:00 AM
ROXBURY -- St. Norbert Parish in Roxbury will honor Mary, the Mother of all children, under her title of Our Lady of Fatima, on Sunday, May 14.
At 11 a.m., there will be an outdoor procession (weather-permitting) with a statue of Our Lady of Fatima to a recently restored Fatima grotto on the church grounds.
This will be immediately followed by a May Crowning ceremony inside the church, and a Latin High Mass. The St. Norbert's Young Ladies' Choir will sing. There will be a potluck after Mass; bring a dish to pass.
Confessions will be heard one hour before Mass, beginning at 10 a.m., and after Mass if needed. The Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m.
St. Norbert Church is located at 8944 CR Y in the town of Roxbury, five miles south/southeast of Sauk City.