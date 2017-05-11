ROXBURY -- St. Norbert Parish in Roxbury will honor Mary, the Mother of all children, under her title of Our Lady of Fatima, on Sunday, May 14.

At 11 a.m., there will be an outdoor procession (weather-permitting) with a statue of Our Lady of Fatima to a recently restored Fatima grotto on the church grounds.

Confessions will be heard one hour before Mass, beginning at 10 a.m., and after Mass if needed. The Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m.

St. Norbert Church is located at 8944 CR Y in the town of Roxbury, five miles south/southeast of Sauk City.