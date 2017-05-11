BARABOO -- Durward's Glen Retreat Center will hold its 2017 Gala for the Glen on Friday, May 19, at the center's Main Hall in rural Baraboo. This year's theme is "Tradition: Celebrating Our Heritage." The night will include a special display of Bernard Durward's "Mater Dolorosa" (Our Lady of Sorrows) painting. The Gala for the Glen is one of the major fundraisers for Durward's Glen. The Friends Group that purchased the property in 2011 to preserve these 37+ acres of natural and historic beauty has been working steadily to make improvements to the grounds and expand the programs offered for Catholic faith development and renewal, cultural arts, and environmental stewardship. These three areas are the things that the Durward Family held dear. During the Gala, guests will learn more about the group's progress and their continued plans for the future. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a social, with a dinner and program to follow. Dinner tickets are $50 each. Raffle tickets are on sale prior to the event for a chance to win a week-long condo stay in Carolina Beach, N.C.; a queen-size quilt made by the High Country Quilters; a weekend stay in Durward's Glen Artist Cottage; and link bracelet. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased from the Glen. The drawing will be held at 8:30 p.m. at the Gala. A silent auction will be held the night of the event for various items donated by local merchants, artists, and community supporters. Dinner tickets and raffle tickets can be purchased through Durward's Glen volunteers. Registration information is also available on the Durward's Glen website at www.durwardsglen.org Or call 608-356-8113 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it