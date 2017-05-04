Glen Haven and Bloomington To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first appearance of the Blessed Virgin Mary on May 13, 1917, to three children at Fatima, Portugal, the Rosary will be prayed at St. Mary Help of Christians Church in Glen Haven on Saturday, May 13, at 7:15 p.m. The church is located at 8808 4th St. Following the Rosary in the church, there will be a procession to the statue of Our Lady of Fatima in the grotto behind the church. At 7:30 p.m., there will be a May Crowning and prayers, followed by Mass at 8 p.m. There will also be a May Crowning and prayers after the 9:15 a.m. Mass, Sunday, May 14, at St. Mary Church in Bloomington, 535 Congress St. Everyone is invited to attend these Marian celebrations. Green Lake The Council of Catholic Women of Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Green Lake will hold a public square Rosary rally on Saturday, May 13, at 12 noon at Deacon Mills Park in downtown Green Lake. Prayer handouts and free Rosaries will be available. Everyone is welcome to join in prayer for our country and peace in the world. Cross Plains On Saturday, May 6, from 7 to 9 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Parish is hosting an evening of celebration for the 100th anniversary of Our Lady's apparitions at Fatima to three peasant children. Guest speaker Juan Landa from Mater Dei Tours will share his insights on Our Lady's important message and how it applies to the Church and our lives today. People attending will learn about the history of Our Lady's six apparitions, the three Secrets of Fatima, the Miracle of the Sun, and what Our Lady asked of the three children. Social and dessert start at 7 p.m. and the presentation at 7:30 p.m. There will be a candlelight Rosary at 8:30 p.m. To register for this free event, call Ann at 608-831-8952 or visit http://fatimafortoday.eventbrite.com Waunakee A Rosary in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Fatima apparitions will be prayed at the St. John the Baptist Parish Fatima Shrine in Waunakee, 209 South St., on Saturday, May 13, at 12 noon. It will be one of thousands of rallies taking place all across the country that day. Come out and pray, offering reparation for the sins and offenses committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary and to fervently pray for the conversion of the United States. For more information, call the parish office at 608-849-5121 or Agnes Endres at 608-849-6426.