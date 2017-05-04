HIGHLAND -- In honor of the Feast of St. Philip, Fr. Jim Murphy has scheduled a Mass on Sunday, May 7, at 1 p.m. in the historic 1888 St. Philip Church. During the Mass, the many supporters who have died will be remembered. Prayers of thanksgiving will be offered for all volunteers whose work contributes to the preservation of the church. There will be a light potluck luncheon in the lower level after the Mass; congregants are asked to bring snacks, beverages, and desserts to share. "We thank all of the volunteers who again took care of the mowing, snow removal, maintenance, and landscaping this past year. Everyone did an exceptional job keeping the grounds of the rectory and church looking great," said Father Murphy. Thanks will also be offered to everyone who has donated toward the Rose Window Project, memorials, utilities, and other maintenance. These funds are making the difference to help preserve St. Philip for future use. Presently, sponsorship of the "Lighting of the Rose Window" is complete through August 2017. For anyone interested, a $50 donation will keep the Rose Window glowing for a month and can be donated in memory of loved ones. Sponsorship is mentioned in the parish bulletin and helps provide for ongoing maintenance of the window. Other memorials are welcome and will be acknowledged at this annual Mass. All are welcome to join the congregation in person or in spirit. For more information, call 608-341-7665 or 608-929-7490 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it