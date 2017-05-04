MADISON -- St. Bernard Parish, along with the Knights of Columbus St. Bernard Council and the Bishop William O'Connor 4th Degree Assembly, are sponsoring a Blue Mass, in thanksgiving for their faithful service, for all law enforcement personnel and all fire personnel on Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 2450 Atwood Ave.

All law enforcement officers and fire personnel -- both active and retired, regardless of faith -- are invited to attend in full uniform. This includes police, sheriff, Department of Natural Resources personnel, firefighters, EMTs, and EMS personnel.

The public is welcome.

For more information, contact Dick Rinehart (retired MPD LT) at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it