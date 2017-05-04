MADISON -- The Madison Diocesan Choir will present its annual spring concert on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Holy Name Heights (formerly the Bishop O'Connor Center).

The program, "Te Deum: One God, Three Persons," offers a musical reflection on the Holy Trinity. The concert is divided into three parts, one each for God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit.

The Diocesan Choir will be joined by the Saint Raphael Brass Quintet and Timpani. They will accompany the choir on several songs and will lead the audience in the singing of classic hymns of praise, such as "Immortal, Invisible God Only Wise," "Crown Him with Many Crowns," and "Holy God, We Praise Thy Name."

The concert is free and open to the public. Holy Name Heights is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 608-821-3081.