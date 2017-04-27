CROSS PLAINS -- On Saturday, May 6, from 7 to 9 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Parish is hosting an evening of celebration for the 100th anniversary of Our Lady's apparitions at Fatima to three peasant children.

Guest speaker Juan Landa from Mater Dei Tours will share his insights on Our Lady's important message and how it applies to the Church and our lives today.

People attending will learn about the history of Our Lady's six apparitions, the three Secrets of Fatima, the Miracle of the Sun, and what Our Lady asked of the three children. Our Lady's call to pray and to sacrifice for the conversion of sinners and for peace in the world is as pertinent today as it was 100 years ago.

Social and dessert start at 7 p.m. and the presentation at 7:30 p.m. There will be a candlelight Rosary at 8:30 p.m.

To register for this free event, call Ann at 608-831-8952 or visit fatimafortoday.eventbrite.com